Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/10/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — MLB All-Star week has something to offer everyone -- even the local high school baseball players in Colorado!

Some of the top prospects in the country were selected to compete in the 2021 High School All-American Game on Friday night, and among the 39 players were two locals.

Christian Foutch of Chatfield and Reese Chapman of Grandview represented their home state for the National League team.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange also gives us an update on current Cherry Creek football head coach Dave Logan, who was recently elected into the National High School Hall of Fame.

Logan was a standout multi-sport athlete at Wheat Ridge High School.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

