Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/11/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (July 11) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

This Prep Rally is all about golf being that our area is loaded with great talent.

First, we show a feature story on local golfer Aubri Braecklein, who is an upcoming senior at Jefferson Academy. Braecklein is having much success this summer -- including becoming the youngest winner in recent history of the CGA Stroke Play at just 17 years old.

She also played in the Colorado Junior Amateur alongside Charlotte Hillary, which the two went into a playoff to decide a champion. Hillary, a recent Kent Denver grad, edged out the win with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Winning the boys championship was Bo Wardynski. It was the first junior major win for the Regis Jesuit grad, who captured the title by two strokes.

Watch the Prep Rally for their highlights and interviews.

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!