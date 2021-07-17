Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/17/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The MLB All-Star Game was special to many in Denver, but it was extra special for a couple locals when the 'Midsummer Classic' rolled into Coors Field.

The events leading up to the game itself included some local high school baseball players, and was a homecoming for some.

Last month, 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange told us the story of Logan Howard -- a pitcher at Rocky Mountain Lutheran who returned to the mound five years after suffering a stroke.

Howard was the guest of MLB Commissioner Rod Manfred at the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday, and got to announce the first-round pick for the San Francisco Giants, his favorite team.

It was also a homecoming for Mark Melancon of the San Diego Padres, who played at Golden High School, and Grandview product Kevin Gausman (Giants).

