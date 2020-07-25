Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/25/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (July 25) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Today's episode was important as we checked in with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) for an update on the decision about resuming high school sports in Colorado.

While some states have postponed or canceled the fall season, others are moving forward as planned. CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green explains the decision process in an interview with Arielle Orsuto.

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!