Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/31/21)

DENVER — Sure, Colorado high school sports may be in their "off season."

But that doesn't mean that some of the top prep athletes in our state aren't still showing out!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange takes us to school this week (it's still summer -- we know, we know) to break down an unbelievable play you won't want to miss!

Smoky Hill upcoming senior Anthony Harris Jr. made a splash this past year for his dominant slam dunks, and he's only gotten better.

Gange also gives us an update of Annie Kunz, a Wheat Ridge alum who is making waves at the Tokyo Olympics!

