Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/13/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Today (June 13) we featured a story with Rhonda Blanford-Green, the Commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).

She gives us an update on how CHSAA is hoping all sports return in the 2020-21 school year in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

We also give an update on a local high school pitcher being drafted by his hometown team.

Recent Douglas County graduate Case Williams was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft. He said that he's looking forward to "bleeding the purple" once again.

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

