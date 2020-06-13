Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/13/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

We featured a story with Rhonda Blanford-Green, the Commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).

Today (June 13) we featured a story with Rhonda Blanford-Green, the Commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA).

She gives us an update on how CHSAA is hoping all sports return in the 2020-21 school year in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

We also give an update on a local high school pitcher being drafted by his hometown team.

Recent Douglas County graduate Case Williams was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft. He said that he's looking forward to "bleeding the purple" once again.

