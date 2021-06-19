Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/19/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (June 19) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Kent Denver vs. Fairview girls lacrosse

Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek girls lacrosse

Windsor vs. Niwot girls soccer

Water fight breaks out with Fairview softball

Erie vs. Golden boys lacrosse

Mullen baseball grand slam

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

