Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/26/21)

This week we're packed with state championships from all Season D sports before we enter the summer offseason.

4A boys lacrosse championship: Cheyenne Mountain vs. Evergreen

Track & field state championships

1A baseball championship: Holly vs. Flatirons Academy

4A girls golf state championships

5A boys swimming state championships

4A boys swimming state championships

Rock Canyon soccer scores Golden Goal to advance

5A baseball championship: Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian

5A boys lacrosse championship: Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian

5A girls lacrosse championship: Colorado Academy vs. Valor Christian

4A girls lacrosse championship: Evergreen vs. Castle View

5A girls golf state championships

