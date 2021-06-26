Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/26/21)

DENVER — Happy Winners' Week!
This week we're packed with state championships from all Season D sports before we enter the summer offseason.
Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (June 26) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:
- 4A boys lacrosse championship: Cheyenne Mountain vs. Evergreen
- Track & field state championships
- 1A baseball championship: Holly vs. Flatirons Academy
- 4A girls golf state championships
- 5A boys swimming state championships
- 4A boys swimming state championships
- Rock Canyon soccer scores Golden Goal to advance
- 5A baseball championship: Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian
- 5A boys lacrosse championship: Mountain Vista vs. Valor Christian
- 5A girls lacrosse championship: Colorado Academy vs. Valor Christian
- 4A girls lacrosse championship: Evergreen vs. Castle View
- 5A girls golf state championships
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
RELATED: No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain uses fourth quarter rally over No. 2 Evergreen to claim 4A boys lacrosse state title
