Saturday morning Prep Rally (6/27/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — On the Saturday morning Prep Rally, we give the stage to a local high school football player to make his college commitment.

Terrance Ferguson of Heritage is ranked as one of the best players in the state and among the top tight ends in the country. He announced his commitment to the University of Oregon live on 9NEWS this week.

We also catch up with a couple Colorado prep legends in an interview with professional soccer player Mallory Pugh, a Mountain Vista graduate.

We also recognize recent Columbine graduate Andrew Gentry for being named to the National Football Foundation 2020 High School Team of Distinction. The offensive lineman will next play at the University of Virginia.

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!