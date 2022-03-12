Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/12/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's the final week of the winter sports season!

Hockey state champions were crowned on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, and basketball will do the same on Saturday at different locations across the state.

Thursday and Friday's Final Four games set the stage for championship Saturday.

The Saturday (March 12) morning Prep Rally brings you all the action from this week and gets you ready for the day's grand finale!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

