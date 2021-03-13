Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/13/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (March 13), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Girls wrestling state championships

3A wrestling state championships

2A wrestling state championships

Boys alpine skiing state championships

5A swimming state championships

4A swimming state championships

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

