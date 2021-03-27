Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/27/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — This week, we officially closed the book on Season B high school sports in Colorado and turn to Season C!

But first, 9NEWS Preps Sports Reporter Scotty Gange takes a look back on the best moments from the basketball state championships, as well as recapping the spirit state championships.

We then move into spring sports with boys soccer, volleyball, field hockey and football highlights!

Included in the Saturday (March 27) Prep Rally:

Our favorite moment from state basketball

Windsor vs. Greeley Central 4A boys soccer

Bishop Machebeuf vs. Faith Christian 3A girls volleyball

Vista PEAK vs. Hinkley 5A football

Kent Denver vs. Smoky Hill 5A field hockey

Cheer/spirit state championship results

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

