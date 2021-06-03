x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/6/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (March 6), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

  • Feature: Colorado lawmakers propose bill to remove American Indian mascots from all public schools
  • Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest 5A girls basketball
  • Golden vs. Green Mountain 4A boys basketball
  • Windsor vs. Longmont 4A boys basketball
  • Top play: Frederick's Jadyn Glasgow nails 3/4-court shot
  • Feature: Regis Jesuit's Avery Van Sickle overcomes injuries and her father's cancer diagnosis
  • Englewood vs. Aurora Central 3A/4A boys basketball
  • Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe 5A boys basketball

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

