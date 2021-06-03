Saturday morning Prep Rally (3/6/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Check out the Saturday morning Prep Rally to catch up on the latest high school sports news around Colorado!

In today's edition (March 6), Scotty Gange gives us highlights from local winter sports games, our top plays of the week and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Feature: Colorado lawmakers propose bill to remove American Indian mascots from all public schools

Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest 5A girls basketball

Golden vs. Green Mountain 4A boys basketball

Windsor vs. Longmont 4A boys basketball

Top play: Frederick's Jadyn Glasgow nails 3/4-court shot

Feature: Regis Jesuit's Avery Van Sickle overcomes injuries and her father's cancer diagnosis

Englewood vs. Aurora Central 3A/4A boys basketball

Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe 5A boys basketball

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

