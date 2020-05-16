Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/16/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

Today (May 16), Arielle Orsuto gives you the latest from the local high school sports scene.

Earlier this week, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced that it had created a 'Resocialization Task Force' to examine when and how sports and activities can safely resume.

In a statement released by CHSAA, Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said: "My goal, and that of the CHSAA staff, is to remain laser focused on the next steps for resuming CHSAA programs in a safe, educational, environment while mitigating operational efficiencies to reduce financial stressors for our membership."

In other news, we also aired a feature story on Brook Jelniker -- a Valor Christian girls basketball assistant coach who is helping battle COVID-19 as a nursing assistant.

Be sure to check back for more on the Sunday Prep Rally!