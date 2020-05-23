Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/23/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Did you miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? No worries, you can watch it here!

Today (May 23) we showed a feature story on the Manson family, which is associated with many pole vaulting records in Colorado track and field history. Although Mia Manson missed her final season for Monarch High School, she still has big goals in her future.

We also take a look at Jeffco Stadium, which turned its lights on this week to honor the Class of 2020. This weekend would have been the annual state track meet at Jeffco.

Finally, we provide an update on one of the top football players in Colorado -- as Valor Christian's Gavin Sawchuk received yet another offer from a college football powerhouse.

Watch the Prep Rally above and check out the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more high school sports action!