High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/29/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (May 29) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

  • Feature: Smoky Hill baseball's AJ Hudson plays to his own beat
  • Douglas County vs. Valor Christian boys volleyball
  • Broomfield vs. Legacy girls soccer
  • Ralston Valley vs. Arvada West baseball
  • Standley Lake vs. Thornton baseball

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

