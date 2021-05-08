Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/8/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday (May 8) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the latest high school sports news from around the state -- including highlights, feature stories and more!

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

Fort Collins vs. Denver South baseball

Regis Jesuit vs. Denver East girls lacrosse

Stargate School vs. Faith Christian girls soccer

Chatfield baseball grand slam

Valor Christian vs. Highlands Ranch boys lacrosse

Broomfield vs. ThunderRidge baseball

St. Vrain Valley School District celebrates Unified Champions Day

Silver Creek principal Erick Finnestead goes down in dunk tank

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

