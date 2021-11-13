Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/13/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's state championship weekend...AGAIN!

This time we're wrapping up the best of the best from the boys soccer and girls volleyball season, all while keeping up with the football playoffs.

If you missed the Saturday (November 13) morning you can watch it here!

Included in the Prep Rally:

5A soccer semifinals: Grandview vs. Legacy

5A soccer semifinals: Fossil Ridge vs. Castle View

3A soccer state championship: Roaring Fork vs. Jefferson Academy

4A soccer state championship: Northfield vs. Mullen

Holy Family vs. Pueblo South football

Dakota Ridge vs. Longmont football

National Signing Day commitments

Athlete of the Week: Green Mountain gymnast Gianna Martyna

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

