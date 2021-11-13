Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/13/21)

DENVER — It's state championship weekend...AGAIN!
This time we're wrapping up the best of the best from the boys soccer and girls volleyball season, all while keeping up with the football playoffs.
If you missed the Saturday (November 13) morning you can watch it here!
Included in the Prep Rally:
- 5A soccer semifinals: Grandview vs. Legacy
- 5A soccer semifinals: Fossil Ridge vs. Castle View
- 3A soccer state championship: Roaring Fork vs. Jefferson Academy
- 4A soccer state championship: Northfield vs. Mullen
- Holy Family vs. Pueblo South football
- Dakota Ridge vs. Longmont football
- National Signing Day commitments
- Athlete of the Week: Green Mountain gymnast Gianna Martyna
