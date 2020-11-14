Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/14/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's the final week of the Colorado high school football regular season, which has made for some excellent matchups.

You can see highlights from a handful of local games, as well as a feature story on Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk, on the Saturday (November 14) morning Prep Rally! We also show a number of college commitments on early National Signing Day.

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

9Preps Game of the Week: No. 5 Loveland vs. No. 6 Skyline (4A) football

No. 10 Ralston Valley vs. Arvada West (5A) football

Legacy vs. Rocky Mountain (5A) football

Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill (5A) football

ThunderRidge's Cale Lansville signs with LSU baseball

Three Fairview baseball players sign Division I Letters of Intent

Mountain Vista's Ben Bowen commits to Wyoming basketball

Feature: Valor Christian RB Gavin Sawchuk is garnering national attention

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

