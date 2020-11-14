Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/14/20)

DENVER — It's the final week of the Colorado high school football regular season, which has made for some excellent matchups.
You can see highlights from a handful of local games, as well as a feature story on Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk, on the Saturday (November 14) morning Prep Rally! We also show a number of college commitments on early National Signing Day.
Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- 9Preps Game of the Week: No. 5 Loveland vs. No. 6 Skyline (4A) football
- No. 10 Ralston Valley vs. Arvada West (5A) football
- Legacy vs. Rocky Mountain (5A) football
- Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill (5A) football
- ThunderRidge's Cale Lansville signs with LSU baseball
- Three Fairview baseball players sign Division I Letters of Intent
- Mountain Vista's Ben Bowen commits to Wyoming basketball
- Feature: Valor Christian RB Gavin Sawchuk is garnering national attention
Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
