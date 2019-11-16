Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from 5A and 4A high school football playoffs, a story on a female kicker, 5A and 3A soccer and a feature on 6-man football.

Included in the Rally:

  • 9NEWS Game of the Week: Chatfield vs. Loveland 
  • Heritage vs. Vista Peak football 
  • Regis vs. Highlands Ranch football 
  • Pomona vs. Legend football 
  • A story on a female kicker from Prairie View high school
  • 5A State Championship: Broomfield vs. Regis Jesuit soccer
  • Kent Denver vs. Atlas Prep soccer 
  • Fairview vs. Cherokee Trail football
  • Columbine vs. Smoky Hill football 
  • Ralston Valley vs. Arapahoe football 
  • A feature on 6-man football 

