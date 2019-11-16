Saturday morning Prep Rally has highlights from 5A and 4A high school football playoffs, a story on a female kicker, 5A and 3A soccer and a feature on 6-man football.
Included in the Rally:
- 9NEWS Game of the Week: Chatfield vs. Loveland
- Heritage vs. Vista Peak football
- Regis vs. Highlands Ranch football
- Pomona vs. Legend football
- A story on a female kicker from Prairie View high school
- 5A State Championship: Broomfield vs. Regis Jesuit soccer
- Kent Denver vs. Atlas Prep soccer
- Fairview vs. Cherokee Trail football
- Columbine vs. Smoky Hill football
- Ralston Valley vs. Arapahoe football
- A feature on 6-man football
