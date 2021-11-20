Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/20/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school football playoffs are heating up!

As the majority of classifications enter quarterfinal matchups this weekend, we ventured out to bring you as many playoff highlights as possible.

Included in the Saturday (November 20) morning Prep Rally:

Valor Christian vs. Columbine

Grandview vs. Ralston Valley

Dave Logan is celebrated at Cherry Creek for his 300 career wins

Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit

Chatfield vs. Dakota Ridge

Pine Creek vs. Loveland

Unified Bowling State Championships

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

