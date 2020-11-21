Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/21/20)

DENVER — The playoffs are finally here!
The high school football season moved into the postseason for a select group of teams this weekend, while others closed out their regular seasons. The Saturday (November 21) morning Prep Rally was packed with highlights from local games, as well as other high school sports news.
Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- 9Preps Game of the Week: Valor Christian vs. Cherokee Trail (5A) football
- No. 1 Cherry Creek vs. No. 8 Regis Jesuit (5A) football
- Columbine vs. Grandview (5A) football
- Ralston Valley vs. Legacy (5A) football
- No. 4 Pomona vs. No. 5 Eaglecrest (5A) football
- Smoky Hill vs. Fossil Ridge (5A) football
- Arapahoe vs. Mullen (5A) football
- Longmont alum. Justinian Jessup selected by Golden State Warriors in NBA draft
- Fossil Ridge alums. Sophia Smith and Jaelin Howell join USWNT
