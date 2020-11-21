Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/21/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The playoffs are finally here!

The high school football season moved into the postseason for a select group of teams this weekend, while others closed out their regular seasons. The Saturday (November 21) morning Prep Rally was packed with highlights from local games, as well as other high school sports news.

Don't worry if you missed it because you can watch it here!

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.