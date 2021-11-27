Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/27/21)

DENVER — The fall championship season rolls on!
This week, we start to dig into football state title games as the smaller classifications (6-man through 2A) crown their champions this weekend at CSU-Pueblo.
The 9Preps team was there at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl to cover another round of state championships and more!
Included in the Saturday (November 27) morning Prep Rally:
- 8-man football championship: Haxtun vs. Mancos
- 6-man football championship: Cheyenne Wells vs. Stratton
- Smoky Hill runner Noble Haskell returns home after months in hospital
- Mead welcomes turkey guest to practice before 3A football semifinals
