Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/27/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The fall championship season rolls on!

This week, we start to dig into football state title games as the smaller classifications (6-man through 2A) crown their champions this weekend at CSU-Pueblo.

The 9Preps team was there at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl to cover another round of state championships and more!

Included in the Saturday (November 27) morning Prep Rally:

8-man football championship: Haxtun vs. Mancos

6-man football championship: Cheyenne Wells vs. Stratton

Smoky Hill runner Noble Haskell returns home after months in hospital

Mead welcomes turkey guest to practice before 3A football semifinals

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

