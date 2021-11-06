Saturday morning Prep Rally (11/6/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Another championship!? More playoffs!?

Yep.

The fall season saw another sport end this week, while two others heated up with playoff action. Field hockey concluded with the state championship game. Then boys soccer and football entered into postseason play.

The 9Preps team was busy capturing it all for the Prep Rally!

Included in the Saturday (November 6) morning Prep Rally:

9Preps Game of the Week: Frederick vs. Mead

2021 field hockey state championship: Regis Jesuit vs. Colorado Academy

Gymnastics state meet

Northfield vs. Holy Family boys soccer

Fossil Ridge vs. Boulder boys soccer

Longmont vs. Broomfield football

Rock Canyon vs. Smoky Hill football

Ponderosa vs. Aurora Central football

Pomona vs. Castle View football

Athlete of the Week: Cherry Creek's Riley Stewart

