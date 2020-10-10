x
High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/10/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school football made its glorious return this week, and the Saturday morning (October 10) Prep Rally is loaded with games from around the state.

We also can't forget about boys golf, which had its state championship tournaments this week, as well as softball -- which will do the same Saturday afternoon.

Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:

