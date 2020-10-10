Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/10/20)

DENVER — High school football made its glorious return this week, and the Saturday morning (October 10) Prep Rally is loaded with games from around the state.
We also can't forget about boys golf, which had its state championship tournaments this week, as well as softball -- which will do the same Saturday afternoon.
Included in the Saturday morning Prep Rally:
- No. 5 Pomona vs. Chaparral football (5A)
- No. 2 Columbine vs. Rock Canyon football (5A)
- No. 9 Loveland vs. No. 8 Heritage football (4A)
- No. 2 Broomfield vs. Monarch football (4A)
- Erie vs. Greeley West football
- Highlands Ranch football walk-off field goal
- 5A boys golf state championships
- 4A boys golf state championships
- 3A boys golf state championships
- Broomfield softball inside-the-park home run
- Holy Family softball back-to-back inside-the-park home runs
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
