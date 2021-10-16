Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/16/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The regular season of the Colorado high school football season is coming down its final stretch!

Teams took the field for Week 8 this weekend, and the 9Preps team has coverage from across the state.

Included in the Saturday (October 16) morning Prep Rally:

9Preps Game of the Week: ThunderRidge vs. Castle View

Broomfield vs. Brighton football

Chatfield vs. Golden football

Pomona vs. Arvada West football

Arapahoe vs. Cherry Creek football

Cherokee Trail vs. Smoky Hill football

Legend vs. Douglas Country football

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6

Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com and it just might be on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

