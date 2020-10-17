Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/17/20)

DENVER — The fall high school sports season rumbles on, and with it does the 9NEWS Prep Rally! The Saturday morning (October 17) episode featured a number of high school football highlights, as well as a feature story on the Lyons cross country team/Roberts family.
If you missed it live, you can watch it here!
Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- No. 7 Eaglecrest vs. No. 6 Grandview football (5A)
- No. 2 Dakota Ridge vs. Bear Creek football (4A)
- No. 8 Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral football (5A)
- No. 10 Skyline vs. Greeley West football (4A)
- No. 4 Pomona vs. Lakewood football (5A)
- Mullen vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley football (5A)
- Arapahoe vs. Overland football (5A)
- Feature story: Roberts family affair for Lyons XC
