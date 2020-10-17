x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/17/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The fall high school sports season rumbles on, and with it does the 9NEWS Prep Rally! The Saturday morning (October 17) episode featured a number of high school football highlights, as well as a feature story on the Lyons cross country team/Roberts family.

If you missed it live, you can watch it here!

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

