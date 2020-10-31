Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/31/20)

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday morning (October 31) Prep Rally because you can watch it here!
We aired a bunch of high school football highlights, as well as a feature story on a local player.
Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:
- Mullen vs. Columbine (5A)
- Frederick vs. Mountain View (3A)
- Monarch vs. Loveland (4A)
- Remembering legendary wrestling coach Ray Barron
- Heritage vs. Broomfield (4A)
- Highlands Ranch vs. Rock Canyon (5A)
- Rocky Mountain vs. Cherokee Trail (5A)
- Feature: Resurrection Christian's Holden Tatman is a talented musician
Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
