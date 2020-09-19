Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/19/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Saturday (Spetember 19) morning Prep Rally is led by the big news of the week: The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has approved fall football.

CHSAA announced Thursday that it will give schools the option to play either this fall (Season A) or spring (Season C). Each program must submit its decision to CHSAA by Monday to begin the schedule-building process.

Our Arielle Orsuto caught up with CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Adam Bright on what the process has been like.

We also show highlights from the softball diamond as Jeffco rivals Golden and No. 2 Wheat Ridge (Class 4A) squared off this week. The Farmers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a big win over the Demons.

