Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/25/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — High school football fever is at an all-time high, and the 9NEWS Prep Rally is packed with the best of it from around the state!

Included in the Saturday (September 25) morning Prep Rally:

9Preps Game of the Week: Rocky Mountain vs. Fort Collins

Valor Christian vs. Columbine football

Chaparral vs. Fairview football

Platte Valley vs. Berthoud football

Palmer Ridge vs. Lakewood football

Cherry Creek vs. Regis Jesuit

Erie's Caleb Theisen as a 'Gangester'

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6

Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com and it just might be on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.