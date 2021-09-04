x
High School

Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/4/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school football season has evolved from starting up...to heating up!

We saw some big wins in Week 2, and Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange gives you highlights from across the state -- beginning with our Game of the Week!

The Sunday Prep Rally will include a feature story, soccer and volleyball highlights.

The Saturday (September 4) rally is filled with:

  • 9Preps Game of the Week: Roosevelt at Holy Family
  • Douglas County vs. Northglenn football
  • Columbine vs. Cherokee Trail football
  • Wiggins vs. Valley football
  • Lakewood vs. Westminster football
  • Cherry Creek vs. Pomona football
  • Golden vs. Green Mountain football

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6

Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com and it just might be on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

