Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/4/21)

DENVER — The high school football season has evolved from starting up...to heating up!
We saw some big wins in Week 2, and Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange gives you highlights from across the state -- beginning with our Game of the Week!
The Sunday Prep Rally will include a feature story, soccer and volleyball highlights.
The Saturday (September 4) rally is filled with:
- 9Preps Game of the Week: Roosevelt at Holy Family
- Douglas County vs. Northglenn football
- Columbine vs. Cherokee Trail football
- Wiggins vs. Valley football
- Lakewood vs. Westminster football
- Cherry Creek vs. Pomona football
- Golden vs. Green Mountain football
Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com
Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com
