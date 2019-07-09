DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally featured games from week two of the high school football season, as well as boys' soccer and girls' volleyball.

We also aired the first episode of a month long series called 'Hearts of Champions.' Produced by 9NEWS photojournalist Byron Reed, the series follows various high school marching band teams in their quest for state. You can catch the stories each Friday during the 4PM newscast, and again on the Saturday morning Prep Rallies through the end of this month.

Below are the game highlights that were included in the rally:

No. 2 Loveland vs. No. 4 Broomfield football (4A)

No. 4 Erie vs. No. 7 Pueblo South football (3A)

Holy Family vs. Glenwood Springs football (3A)

No. 2 Grandview vs. No. 9 Arvada West boys' soccer (5A)

No. 2 Palmer Ridge vs. Castle View volleyball (5A)

Watch the video posted above, and be sure to tune in Sunday morning for more high school highlights from around the state.