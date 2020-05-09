Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/5/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Just because there's no high school football this fall doesn't mean there isn't any in the Prep Rally!

The Saturday (September 5) episode is led by a feature story of two local programs coming together to help local seniors aspiring to play at the next level. Ponderosa and Mullen teamed up to offer a free combine for local players.

We also hit the diamond for some great softball action.

Earlier this week, Holy Family rallied to beat Windsor in a battle of two top-10 teams in Class 4A. We also feature a couple of grand slams from Peak-To-Peak and Erie.

And remember, if you catch a great play or performance, send them our way for a chance to be shown on the 9NEWS Prep Rally! Submissions should be sent to sports@9news.com.

Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!