Saturday Morning Prep Rally (1/29/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Saturday, Jan. 29 morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here.

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the best high school sports action from around the state as Colorado continues the winter season!

Included in the Saturday Prep Rally:

Fairview and Boulder in the 'Battle of Boulder'

Windsor girls stay undefeated with win over Holy Family

Longmont upsets the defending state champion Mead Mavericks

Arapahoe's Kiana Adamson shares her passion and incredible skill of indoor skydiving

