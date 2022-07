Saturday morning Prep Rally (7/16/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER β€” Miss the Saturday Prep Rally? Watch it here!

Check it out as Scotty Gange shares summer fun from the Broomfield kids camp, Dalton Risner giving back to his community in Wiggins and the swaggiest children in Colorado!

Things you absolutely love to see πŸ€—



Was just shared these sweet shots from the Krapcha fam of Makai and his sister Lili wearing their own homemade swag chains πŸ₯‡



The Swaggiest kids in Colorado! πŸ”πŸ˜ŽπŸ’› #9sports https://t.co/ZVVJXGlZ9x pic.twitter.com/C62ZryQNUx — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) July 15, 2022

