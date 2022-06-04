"Scott Lunch" with Dillen 'Lunch Money' Coney

Coney described his great nickname with Gange in the school cafeteria

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's time for a Scott Lunch!

Scotty Gange made it to Castle View high school at lunchtime to sit down with junior volleyball player Dillen Coney and learn about his spectacular nickname, 'Lunch Money'.

Lunch Money plays for the Douglas County High School team. The background of it comes with Coney blocking a former coach of his and yelling in joy "I just took your lunch money," the nickname stuck.

To watch the interview segment you can click the video above as well as see it this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally that airs Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7:45 and 8:45 am.

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.