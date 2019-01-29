The newly ranked No. 1 Highlands Ranch Falcons rocketed past the No. 5 ranked Fossil Ridge Sabercats after outscoring them 36-8 in the second half.

Fossil Ridge defensively shutdown the Falcons in the first, snagging turnovers and intercepting passes that turned into points.

However, it didn't last in the second.

Highlands Ranch not only found a way to get inside but also started hit the 'three'. Seniors Jamie Bain and Tori Beck both hit four three-pointers. Bain led the team with 18 points on the night followed by Tori Beck (14 points) and Kasey Neubert (13 points).

After holding the Sabercats to only two points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, the Falcons finished out the game ahead 57-24 in a statement victory.