Silver Creek claims 4A swimming state championship

The Raptors took home the team title from the Class 4A boys swim & dive state meet.

THORNTON, Colo. — Another state championship is in the books!

The boys swimming season concluded Friday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center with the Class 4A state meet.

Silver Creek went home with the team title by racking up 314 total points, 7 ahead of runner-up Cheyenne Mountain, which had been leading up until the final event.

Xavier Hill of George Washington stood out individually, winning two events in both the 50 free (20.80) and 100 free (46.11).

"It feels really good," Hill said. "Looking over at my teammates and my coaches cheering. It's really a great feeling."

D'Evelyn claimed the first event of the day, as the 200 medley relay team of Ryan Skrzekut, Andrew Carlson, Nathan Whittenburg and Drew Aparicio won in 1:35.31.

Cheyenne Mountain's 200 free relay team of Ethan Carr, Davis McKellop, Xander Taylor and Raglan Ward won in 1:27.49.

The final event of the meet, the 400 free relay, was won by Discovery Canyon's Taylor Wagner, Adam Pannell, Chance Ricca and Andrew McGill in 3:09.81.

INDIVIDUALS

Chance Ricca of Discovery Canyon won the 200 free in 1:41.86

Baylor Lewis of Greeley West won the 200 IM in 1:50.83

Jack Ryan of Denver North won diving with 671. 65 total points, clearing the rest of the field by 219.80 points

Ian Haneke of Wheat Ridge won the 100 butterfly in 51.66

Tristan McFarland of George Washington won the 500 free in 4:37.97

Shea Card of Glenwood Springs won the 100 backstroke in 49.95

Andrew Carlson of D’Evelyn won the 100 breaststroke in 55.46

