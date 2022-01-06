Bante helps lead St. Mary's Academy to back-to-back 3A girls golf titles

Maddy Bante becomes the first individual state champion in Wildcats program history.

BROOMFIELD, Colo — St. Mary's Academy sophomore Maddy Bante had her first shot at winning a state championship last year as a freshman.

A runner-up finish in 2021 was this season's motivation to do even better -- which she accomplished Wednesday at Broadlands Golf Course in the 2022 Class 3A girls golf state championships.

Bante carded an even par 144 over the two-day tournament to win the individual title. She shot a one-over 73 in Tuesday's round before following up with a one-under 71 on Wednesday.

She is the first individual champion in program history.

"I've been dreaming of this moment ever since last year," Bante said.

St. Mary's also took home the team title, defending its state championship from a year ago.

"My team is absolutely amazing. I'm so glad we were able to win it before our seniors graduated," Bante said.

