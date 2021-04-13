No. 10 Standley Lake boys soccer tops Evergreen, 3-0

The Gators moved to 7-1 on the season with the win.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — 4A No. 10 Standley Lake boys soccer extended its winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over Evergreen.

The Gators struck first on a penalty kick in the first half when senior Kellan Bundgaard found the back of the net for the game's first tally.

The contest went to halftime at 1-0, but it was more Standley Lake in the second half. Sebastian Ortega made it 2-0 before Bundgaard's second of the game sealed the 3-0 win.

The Gators are now 7-1 on the 2021 season while the Cougars fell to 5-2 with the shutout loss.

