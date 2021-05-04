Stargate School girls soccer starts season with win over Faith Christian

In a battle of the Eagles on Tuesday night it was 3A No. 14 Stargate School pulling out a 3-1 win.

ARVADA, Colo. — For the first time since 2019, Colorado high school girls soccer is back.

The season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed back to later on the calendar in 2021 due to more coronavirus issues.

The wait was worth it though for 3A No. 14 Stargate School, as they beat Faith Christian on the road Tuesday night by a score of 3-1.

The game was scoreless at halftime before Stargate took control in the second half to move to 1-0 on the season. Faith Christain is now 0-1.

Stargate's goal scorers were Avery Brumage, Isa Diaz and Erica Derby. Faith Christian got its lone tally from junior Wilson Maraelee.

Next up for Stargate is a home game on Thursday afternoon against SkyView Academy, while Faith Christian will look to bounce back against Bishop Machebeuf on the road the same evening.

