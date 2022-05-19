State track & field championships kick off for some of the top athletes in Colorado

Champions were crowned on day one of three

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The fastest kids in Colorado were out at Jefferson County Stadium today as the track & field state championships have officially begun!

Check out the extended highlights above to see the champions and prelims featuring stars from all over our state on Thursday and hear from some of the kids that had memorable days.

