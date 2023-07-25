Fanscape: Summit High School

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The 9Preps Fanscape series made another stop in our beautiful state!
Ashley Moore and Quentin Sickafoose traveled to Breckenridge to showcase the home of the Summit Tigers, who have a scenic home in the mountains.
"It's beautiful," co-principal Doug Blake said. "To be a spectator, to be a player, an official — the surroundings are impactful."
Co-principal Brittny Acres added: "Our kids are passionate about their sports."
This fall, the Tigers will be led by a new coach as Paul Lopez takes over the football program.
Summit competes in the Class 3A League 3, and will open the season home at Tiger Stadium against Basalt on Friday, Aug. 18.
>>Watch the video above and see it featured on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.