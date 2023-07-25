Fanscape: Summit High School

The Summit Tigers have a scenic home in Breckenridge.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The 9Preps Fanscape series made another stop in our beautiful state!

Ashley Moore and Quentin Sickafoose traveled to Breckenridge to showcase the home of the Summit Tigers, who have a scenic home in the mountains.

"It's beautiful," co-principal Doug Blake said. "To be a spectator, to be a player, an official — the surroundings are impactful."

Co-principal Brittny Acres added: "Our kids are passionate about their sports."

This fall, the Tigers will be led by a new coach as Paul Lopez takes over the football program.

Summit competes in the Class 3A League 3, and will open the season home at Tiger Stadium against Basalt on Friday, Aug. 18.

