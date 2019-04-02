In this week's Sunday morning Prep Rally we grabbed our camera to check out a wrestling duel surrounded by passers-by with shopping bags, Wetzel's Pretzels, Orange Julius and an enthusiasm for the athletes on the mat.



We took a close look at the first Aurora mall high school wrestling dual between Hinkley High School and the Far Northeast Warriors in a regular season series of bouts.



The Prep Rally also featured top ranked ice hockey, girls and boys basketball match-ups from around the state:

Check out a couple big upsets and straight forward wins from this week's games!