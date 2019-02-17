The high school basketball regular season came to an end this week, and with it brought some exciting finishes and league titles.

The Sunday morning Prep Rally was filled with highlights from some of the top matchups around the area. Those included are:

No. 4 Lutheran vs. No. 1 Sterling boys basketball (3A)

No. 3 Mead vs. No. 4 Holy Family boys basketball (4A)

Gateway vs. Aurora Central boys basketball (5A)

No. 9 Regis Jesuit vs. Highlands Ranch boys basketball (5A)

No. 1 Highlands Ranch vs. No. 2 Regis Jesuit girls basketball (5A)

And in Saturday's Prep Rally, we aired a feature story on Rangeview's Speller twins, whose father is the PA Announcer for the Denver Nuggets.

Looking ahead to the postseason, CHSAA released playoffs brackets Sunday that can be found here: