DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally features games from Week 5 of the high school football season, as well as softball, cross country, and a field dedication to a legendary baseball coach.

Below are the game highlights and stories that were included in the rally:

  • No. 4 Dakota Ridge vs No. 7 Ponderosa football
  • University vs No. 6 Faith Christian football
  • Roosevelt vs Holy Family football
  • Cherokee trail softball hits five-consecutive home runs
  • No. 6 Regis Jesuit vs Horizon football
  • Arvada vs Englewood football
  • Littleton baseball field dedication to Willie White
  • Cherry Creek cross country