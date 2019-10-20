Sunday morning Prep Rally features highlights from week 8 of HS football, 5A Boys State Tennis, softball regionals, soccer, volleyball, and our Honor Roll winner.
Included in the Rally:
- 9NEWS Facebook Game of the Night: Arapahoe vs No. 6 Grandview football
- Castle View vs Highlands Ranch football
- Far Northeast vs Denver East football
- 5A Boys State Tennis
- 4A Boys State Tennis
- Softball regionals
- Montrose vs Denver South football
- Eaton vs Resurrection Christian football
- Aurora Central vs Gateway soccer
- Smoky Hill vs No. 3 Cherokee Trail volleyball
- Honor Roll winner