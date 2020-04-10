Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/4/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is out of the gates with a great cross country 5K hosted by Smoky Hill this past Friday!

Arielle Orsuto has the story of the two big winners on the day, both who run for Cherokee Trail. With regionals starting this coming week, is was a good tune-up before the competition really heats up.

Next, we head to the diamond, where Northfield has clinched their first-ever state softball tournament berth. It came in walk-off fashion.

Finally, a rivalry right in our own backyard, as we have highlights from Denver East and Denver North doing battle at All-City Field.