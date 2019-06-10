The Sunday Morning Prep Rally features highlights from week six of high school football, plus boys soccer, and cross country. Included in today's show are:
- Castle View vs No. 1 Valor Christian football
- No. 4 Grandview vs No. 7 Eaglecrest football
- No. 3 Alameda at No. 6 Skyview soccer
- Steve Lohman XC Invitational at Cherry Creek
- No. 8 Fairview vs Legacy football
- No. 5 Ralston Valley vs Arvada West football
- Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail football
- No. 2 Golden vs Green Mountain soccer
- Honor Roll winner