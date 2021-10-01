Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/10/21)

DENVER — On the Saturday morning Prep Rally we announced some exciting news as Scotty Gange is the new host of the show and Arielle Orsuto will be transitioning to a different role in our department covering professional and college sports. Don't worry, you'll still see her occasionally on this show as well.
But with all that said, welcome to Scotty's debut flying solo on the Prep Rally!
If you missed the Sunday morning (Jan. 10) edition, you can watch it here.
Included in this Prep Rally:
- Arielle's story on Mapleton Public Schools postponing winter sports, so girl wrestlers from Skyline High School are exploring different options in their inaugural season
- An update on Loveland football's Zack Rakowsky officially committing to CSU Pueblo
- Limon football winning our top Honor Roll moment from 2020
- CHSAA adding Esports in 2021
- A great throwback photo from Englewood High School football in 1946
